Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,154,000 after buying an additional 417,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,325,000 after buying an additional 323,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

