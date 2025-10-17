Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,978 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $38,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

