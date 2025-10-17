Bayforest Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Bayforest Capital Ltd lowered its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Zoom Communications by 277.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $2,687,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $628,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,190. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,328 shares of company stock valued at $7,170,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.74.

Zoom Communications Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Zoom Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

