TD Asset Management Inc Buys 50,446 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $35,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,319,000 after acquiring an additional 661,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,266,000 after buying an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,205,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $101.05 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.