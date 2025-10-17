TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $36,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,741,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after buying an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at $14,162,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

