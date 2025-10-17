Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 59 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,815,000 after acquiring an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total value of $2,265,345.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,314,967.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $270.05 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.92 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.46 and a 200 day moving average of $256.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.