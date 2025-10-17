RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 125,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 151,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.