Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.36 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

