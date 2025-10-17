Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 4,290 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $251.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $257.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,872 shares of company stock worth $46,980,865. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

