Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $496.38 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $483.56 and a one year high of $661.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.57 and its 200-day moving average is $558.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

