Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 249 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $663.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $657.38 and a 200 day moving average of $612.98. The company has a market cap of $693.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.