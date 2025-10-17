TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stock Position Lowered by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after buying an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,490,000 after buying an additional 1,771,153 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after buying an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.03 and its 200-day moving average is $179.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

