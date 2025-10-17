Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $603,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $587.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.67.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

