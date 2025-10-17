SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uptick Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 244,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORVAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 291,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.