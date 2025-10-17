WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $92.47 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

