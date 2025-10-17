iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $396,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 339,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares during the period. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

