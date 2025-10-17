Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 362.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

