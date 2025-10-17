Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $170.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

