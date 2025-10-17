Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $22.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Stratos Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after buying an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $187.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.