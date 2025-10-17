Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,638,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.84 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

