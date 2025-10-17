WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SLB by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 281,773 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of SLB by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of SLB by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 493,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. SLB had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Melius began coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SLB from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SLB from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

