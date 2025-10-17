Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 990 Wabtec $WAB

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wabtec by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Down 1.8%

WAB opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day moving average of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,240. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

