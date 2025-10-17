Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 7,152 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.