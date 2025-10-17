Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 18,475 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 437,947 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,002,000 after purchasing an additional 740,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,140,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after buying an additional 194,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 194,330 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

