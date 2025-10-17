Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,329,000 after buying an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after buying an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $41,218,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,118,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $370.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.28. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.00 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.02%.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Watsco from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

