Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $294,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,151,000 after buying an additional 504,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $220.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.82. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.62 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.93.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

