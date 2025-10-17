Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,838 shares of company stock worth $348,392. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $185.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.