13,938 Shares in Chewy $CHWY Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chewy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,422,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after purchasing an additional 247,318 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chewy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,567.93. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.08 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

