Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Toast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Toast by 7.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.6% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $485,465.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,414. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $232,206.80. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 69,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,781.92. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,196 shares of company stock worth $2,398,513. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 0.4%

Toast stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.