Values First Advisors Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,495,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9,440.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 343,725 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,795,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,120,000 after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 296,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 783.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 203,489 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,708. This represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $728,023.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,219.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,824 over the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

