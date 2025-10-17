WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 570 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 115,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Shopify by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 93,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Shopify by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Phillip Securities lowered Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.