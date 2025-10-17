Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 183.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $115.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

