WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 334,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 413,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.