Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $8.55 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $118.00 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.84 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

