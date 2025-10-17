Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 133 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $347.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.66.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $581,700. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

