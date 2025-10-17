Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $203.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

