JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JOYY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of JOYY from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24. JOYY has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 82.39%.The business had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JOYY stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JOYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

