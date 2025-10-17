Master S Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $17,011,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 68.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,822,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,322,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in MannKind by 743.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 702,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 618,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MannKind by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 145,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.35 on Friday. MannKind Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $250,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,032,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,949.42. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

