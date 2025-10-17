Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Holdings Lowered by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.15.

Shares of NOC opened at $598.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $592.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.46. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

