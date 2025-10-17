Mattson Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $127.38 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56. The firm has a market cap of $221.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

