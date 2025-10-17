Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New $29.54 Million Investment in STERIS plc $STE

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,000. STERIS accounts for 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock worth $4,585,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $240.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

