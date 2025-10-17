Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,271,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $621,147,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 81.7% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,931,019.44. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,521,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $245.09 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

