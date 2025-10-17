Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239,192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,405.5% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 120,114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,020,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,759,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VOE opened at $171.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

