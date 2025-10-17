State Street Corporation $STT Stock Holdings Lowered by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 2.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $36,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

State Street Stock Down 3.3%

State Street stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

