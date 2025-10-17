Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VCIT stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

