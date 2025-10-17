Graver Capital Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Graver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 5.5% of Graver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Graver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,350 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,658,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,374,000 after buying an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,574,000.

SCHB opened at $25.51 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

