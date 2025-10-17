Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,391 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $326,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,069,000 after buying an additional 312,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $205.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

