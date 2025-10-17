Q3 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Issued By KeyCorp

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.92. Viper Energy has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Viper Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,996,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,093 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy by 763.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viper Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,953,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,933 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,973,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

