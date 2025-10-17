Nordea Investment Management AB Has $436.65 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $436,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

GILD opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $7,986,340. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

