William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of AON FY2025 Earnings

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.93. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

AON Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE AON opened at $343.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after buying an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,671,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $505,108,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $490,634,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,569,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.